Infrastructure and Engineering: Prime billing in Budget 2022, companies in sectors to benefit

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Infrastructure development remains a key focus area for the Government, given its significance in boosting economic growth, which was affected by COVID-19. Budget 2022-23 has made it clear that the central Government would take the lead in capex spending. It would invest in creating modern infrastructure which would strengthen the economy, paving way for an eventual pick-up of private sector spending. The budget has increased Central Government’s capital expenditure by a whopping 36 percent to Rs 7.5 lakh crores...