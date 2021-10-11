Info Edge: Recovery to drive online classified business

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Info Edge is India's leading internet company with a pole position in the internet classifieds market through Naukri, 99 acres, Jeevansathi and Shiksha, encompassing the recruitment, matrimony, real-estate and education sectors, with a strong B2B client portfolio. Indian classified businesses Recruitment Info Edge’s Naukri has a leadership position in the online recruitment business, where it competes with fading brands like Monster, Shine and challenger LinkedIn. Other than Naukri, the recruitment classified portal, iimjobs, is also owned by Info Edge. Around 90 per cent...