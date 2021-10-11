MARKET NEWS

Info Edge: Recovery to drive online classified business

Info Edge has a track record of successful early-stage investment in startups including Zomato and PolicyBazaar

Nitin Sharma
October 11, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Info Edge is India's leading internet company with a pole position in the internet classifieds market through Naukri, 99 acres, Jeevansathi and Shiksha, encompassing the recruitment, matrimony, real-estate and education sectors, with a strong B2B client portfolio. Indian classified businesses  Recruitment Info Edge’s Naukri has a leadership position in the online recruitment business, where it competes with fading brands like Monster, Shine and challenger LinkedIn. Other than Naukri, the recruitment classified portal, iimjobs, is also owned by Info Edge. Around 90 per cent...

