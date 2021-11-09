MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

IndusInd Bank – What next after the big fall?

Despite the whistleblower’s allegations, we feel the worst-case pain, too, is manageable for IndusInd Bank

Madhuchanda Dey
November 09, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST
IndusInd Bank – What next after the big fall?

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

IndusInd Bank (IIB CMP: Rs 1061, Market cap: Rs 82,150 crore) corrected by close to 11 percent on November 8 as the Street got spooked by an anonymous whistleblower’s allegation of ever-greening of loans in its microfinance business, process lapses in loan disbursal and exits at the senior management level. While the management had promptly allayed these concerns, the development was bound to shake nerves with the recent memory of troubles at the bank. It was only in 2020...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is the demand graph finally getting into shape?

    Nov 2, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: What can upset IRCTC maths, the recovery tracker, SAIL’s margin headache, Start-up Street, the era of quantitative tightening and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Finding true value 

    Oct 30, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST

    In the season of corporate earnings and IPOs, the flavour is valuation

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers