ICICI Lombard Q3 earnings muted, but the stock is a long-term compounder

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

ICICI Lombard General Insurance (CMP: Rs 1,373; Mcap: Rs 67,364 crore) has reported muted earnings for the third quarter of FY22 (Q3 FY22). The insurer faced multiple challenges in the quarter gone by. The claims ratio continued to rise in the health segment. The motor insurance, which is the largest segment, saw continued headwinds due to the heightened competitive intensity, chip shortages in the four-wheeler segment, and weak festive demand in the two-wheeler segment. Added to that, there has been...