    ICICI Bank’s stellar show continues; will the valuation gap to HDFC Bank narrow?

    ICICI Bank has not only matched HDFC Bank in terms of loan growth, funding profile, asset quality and capital position, but has even far exceeded HDFC Bank on key financial parameters like margins and provisioning buffer

    Neha Dave
    April 24, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
    ICICI Bank’s stellar show continues; will the valuation gap to HDFC Bank narrow?

    Highlights Significant margin expansion drives earnings Healthy loan growth, led by retail advances; deposit growth lagged credit growth Operating expenses move higher Asset quality improves further, provisions buffer rises Valuation attractive, considering improved return ratios ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 884; M Cap: Rs 6,17,477 crore) finished FY23 on a high note, posting robust profits. The second-largest private bank’s net profit surged to Rs 9,122 crore in Q4FY23, a growth of 30 percent, compared to the same quarter last year (Q4FY22). Despite the rise in operating expenses...

