    ICICI Bank Q2 earnings: Can it trade at a valuation premium to HDFC Bank?

    ICICI Bank has not only outperformed the benchmark indices Nifty and Bank Nifty, but also delivered higher returns compared to HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank

    Neha Dave
    October 25, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
    ICICI Bank

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Strong top-line growth with fall in provisions drive earnings Solid loan growth, led by retail advances Deposit growth lag credit growth Record high margins, operating expenses move higher Asset quality improves further, provisions decline Valuation attractive, given better return ratios ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 926; M cap: Rs 645,374 crore) has been the best-performing banking stock in the past few years and has beaten the broad benchmark (Nifty) and the sector index (Nifty Bank) by a wide margin. The bank’s robust earnings performance in the second...

