How sustainable is the retail lending boom?

Highlights Credit growth over last 5 years has been driven by retail Home loans, a secured lending segment, is the largest segment in retail Unsecured credit rising faster Banks exhibiting herd behaviour by chasing retail borrowers as per RBI Asset quality in retail is under control No systemic risk but consumption slowdown can impact growth of retail lenders The banking system credit growth has gathered pace in the current fiscal (FY23), touching a decadal high of 17.4 per cent as on December 16, 2022, a level...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Dr Reddy's boldly goes where others fear to tread
Feb 28, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Decoding impact of Q3 corporate results on GDP growth, lithium mining poses env...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing?
Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers