Hindustan Unilever: Double whammy for this FMCG major

Moderation in demand, higher commodity prices to impact performance in the short term

Nandish Shah
January 21, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever: Double whammy for this FMCG major

Just a month back, on November 25, prices of select items including soaps and detergents were hiked by HUL citing a surge in input costs.

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL; CMP: Rs 2,262; Market capitalisation: Rs 5,31,384 crore) December-quarter results were in line with Street expectations. The underlying volume growth for the December 2021 quarter came in at 2 percent compared with 4 percent in the September 2021 and the December 2020 quarters, respectively. About 67 percent of the portfolio grew by double digit on a two-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis and 30 percent of the portfolio grew in high-mid single digit. December 2021 quarter performance HUL’s...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers