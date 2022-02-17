Hikal: More than financials, green integrity is crucial

Representative Image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has ordered the closure of the Taloja plant of Hikal following a probe into the disposal of a chemical called Sodium Hydro Sulphide that led to a few casualties. This chemical was generated as a by-product at the Taloja plant, which is dedicated to crop protection molecules. Also read: Hikal: Why we are closing recommendation for this stock Value argument Since this plant contributes only 15 percent to the sales, coupled with the fact that the...