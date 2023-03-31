Heritage Foods: Moderation in inflation, higher share of value-added products to aid margin expansion

Heritage Foods Ltd has passed on 11.5 percent of the 14 percent milk inflation to the market, till the end of the December 2022 quarter.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

Highlights Higher raw milk prices likely to impact in the near term Greater share from value-added segment to help in margin recovery More focus on branding and distribution Continue to remain positive, investors can accumulate and add on declines The dairy sector is currently facing headwinds as milk procurement prices continue to remain high due to a multiple of reasons. There has been a steep increase in feed stock prices, muted flush season and higher SMP (skim milk powder) prices. Heritage Foods Ltd (HFL; CMP:...