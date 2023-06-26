HDFC-HDFC Bank merger – Should investors bet on it?

aa

Highlights Banking giant in the making with a loan book of over Rs 20 lakh crore Merger will lead to a diversified loan book with a high share of mortgages Cross-sale opportunities will drive future loan growth Deposit growth commendable, distribution franchise will drive growth further Synergies to outweigh regulatory cost in medium term Valuation prices in near-term hiccups The merger of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC; CMP: Rs 2,723; Mcap: Rs 503,318) and HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 1,643; Mcap: Rs 918,984 crore), announced on April...