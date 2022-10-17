English
    HDFC Bank Q2 – All-round show, margin beat a key positive

    While the re-rating of HDFC Bank will be contingent on merger-related developments, the profitability outlook is still very strong

    Neha Dave
    October 17, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
    HDFC Bank

    Highlights Strong loan growth across all business segments Margin improves, operating expenses inch up Asset quality improves further, credit cost declines Strong provisioning buffer provides room for experiment Valuation attractive, prices on a decline in return profile post-merger HDFC Bank (CMP Rs 1,441; Mcap: Rs 802,686 crore) has reported strong performance in the second quarter of FY23.  Net profit has increased 20 percent year on year (YoY) in Q2 FY23, aided by robust loan growth and lower provisions/credit cost, partially offset by treasury loss and...

