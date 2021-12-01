MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:2 days left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Go Fashion India: What should investors do, post the stellar listing?

Post the steep run-up, the Go Fashion India stock has turned expensive. This is at a steep premium to comparable peer TCNS Clothing

Bharat Gianani
December 01, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST
Go Fashion India: What should investors do, post the stellar listing?

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

There was huge demand for Go Fashion India Ltd’s (GFIL; CMP: Rs 1,253; Market Capitalisation: Rs 6,765 crore) initial public offering (IPO) and the issue was subscribed 135 times. A decent market share in the women’s bottom-wear category, strong margin profile, entry into new categories and attractive valuations were the key positives for the company. We had recommended a ‘subscribe’ to the issue. Though market sentiments were weak, the stock had a stellar listing. It closed at Rs 1,253 -- a...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | New COVID variant gives market a heart attack

    Nov 26, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Market swoons, the mutating virus, LIC IPO, RIL’s clean energy bet, the Weekly Tactical, the Immunity Tracker, the Ola EV hype and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The Harder They Fall 

    Nov 27, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

    It’s early days yet, but stock investors are selling first and asking questions later

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers