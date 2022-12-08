Five-Star Business Finance: What should investors do, post the strong debut?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Fastest AUM and disbursement growth among peers Strong return and growth metrics Backed by marquee investors Rising profitability, coupled with improving asset quality Small in size, with long history of operations Geographically concentrated with improved diversification Fully secured advances, mainly to MSME businesses Five Star Business Finance’s (Five Star) offer for sale (OFS) by institutional investors (Matrix Partners and Sequoia Capital), with a final size of Rs 1,588 crore (under-subscribed) made a good debut on the exchanges to close at a 3 percent premium to its...