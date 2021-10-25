Federal Bank – On the re-rating track

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The sharp spike in Federal Bank’s (CMP: Rs 104, Market Cap: Rs 21,835 crore) share price post its earnings is a clear indication that the Street is convinced that the worst may be behind — something we had been suggesting for a while. The asset quality picture was comforting, and, with businesses limping back to normal, the bank looks set to pursue growth with adequate capital in its pocket. While pension cost remains a sticky issue, we expect a...