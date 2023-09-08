EMS IPO: Should investors back this emerging player in the water space?

a

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Emerging player in the water and water treatment industry in the domestic market Strong execution and technical capabilities, having vast experience in the industry Present in the entire value chain, enjoys highest operating margins Sitting on strong order book which is 3.5 times its annual revenue Strong focus on balance sheet with zero debt in the books IPO priced 10 times its fiscal 2023 earnings based on post issue capital EMS Limited (EMSL), a leading player in water treatment and recycling — with expertise in...