Emami: Recovery in rural markets holds the key, margins likely to improve

Emami’s results for the March ’23 quarter were above Street expectations.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Healthcare and Boroplus saw a large decline Raw material inflation moderating Higher penetration and investment in brands Investors can add and accumulate on declines Emami’s (CMP: Rs 402; Market capitalisation: Rs 17723 crore) results for the March ’23 quarter were above Street expectations. Excluding healthcare and pain management products, which had a higher consumption during the Covid period, domestic sales grew by 11 percent during the reporting quarter. March ’23 quarter performance In the March quarter, Emami saw a 2 percent volume growth (consolidation of...