English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Emami: Recovery in rural markets holds the key, margins likely to improve

    Investors need to watch out for the recovery in rural markets given that Emami has higher salience there

    Nandish Shah
    Neha Gupta
    May 29, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
    Emami: Recovery in rural markets holds the key, margins likely to improve

    Emami’s results for the March ’23 quarter were above Street expectations.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Healthcare and Boroplus saw a large decline Raw material inflation moderating Higher penetration and investment in brands Investors can add and accumulate on declines   Emami’s (CMP: Rs 402; Market capitalisation: Rs 17723 crore) results for the March ’23 quarter were above Street expectations. Excluding healthcare and pain management products, which had a higher consumption during the Covid period, domestic sales grew by 11 percent during the reporting quarter. March ’23 quarter performance In the March quarter, Emami saw a 2 percent volume growth (consolidation of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rural gets a second wind

      May 26, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Can PM Modi help clinch deal with Australia, steel output is losing its glint, ...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers