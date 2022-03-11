ECB, Fed all set to tackle 'stagflation' -- implications for investors?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) – the first major central bank’s meeting after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine – shows us how war has changed the outlook for growth and inflation. ECB chief Lagarde said, “The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a watershed for Europe”. It may well be the watershed for all major central banks in terms of the “stagflation” challenge. What’s interesting is the Euro area for a large part of the...