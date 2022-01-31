MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Dr Reddy’s: Supported by traction in limited competition products

    Sales growth in North America was helped by healthy market share for the generic version of Vascepa

    Anubhav Sahu
    January 31, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST
    Dr Reddy’s: Supported by traction in limited competition products

    Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    While Dr Reddy's Laboratories (CMP: Rs 4,219; Market Cap: Rs 70,205 crore) continues to face price erosion challenges, traction in limited competition products supports growth. However, as the risk of the pandemic is fading, investors need to evaluate any pharma investment devoid of COVID-related opportunities. Most of the pre-COVID challenges, including USFDA scrutiny and pricing erosion in developed markets, are back. Among the positive triggers is a lean balance sheet, which helps the company to look for M&A deals. In this...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sizzling oil adds to India’s policy headache

      Jan 28, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: HCL Tech leaves its mark, market trajectory on Budget day, how to make the Budget a hit, Herd Immunity Tracker, Personal Finance and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Bubble Trouble 

      Jan 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      The US is in the grip of “three and a half bubbles”, according to GMO’s chief investment strategist Grantham

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers