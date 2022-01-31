Dr Reddy’s: Supported by traction in limited competition products

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

While Dr Reddy's Laboratories (CMP: Rs 4,219; Market Cap: Rs 70,205 crore) continues to face price erosion challenges, traction in limited competition products supports growth. However, as the risk of the pandemic is fading, investors need to evaluate any pharma investment devoid of COVID-related opportunities. Most of the pre-COVID challenges, including USFDA scrutiny and pricing erosion in developed markets, are back. Among the positive triggers is a lean balance sheet, which helps the company to look for M&A deals. In this...