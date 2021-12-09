MARKET NEWS

Does the underperformance of Shriram Transport Finance offer opportunity?

We see a tactical opportunity in Shriram Transport despite the overhang of the merger

Madhuchanda Dey
December 09, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST
Does the underperformance of Shriram Transport Finance offer opportunity?

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Shriram Transport Finance (CMP: Rs 1492, Market Cap: Rs 40,371 crore) has been an under-performer with the stock down 1 percent against a 14 percent rally in the Nifty in the past ten months. While we appreciate the impending possible merger with a group company weighing on sentiments and had cautioned investors about the same, we see value emerging, given the strong outlook, progressively improved financials, and a reasonable valuation. Q2 FY22 The quarter was strong with core net interest income...

