    Divi’s Labs: Near-term triggers are missing

    Any meaningful gain from new opportunities will only be visible in the next financial year

    Anubhav Sahu
    November 10, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Q2 FY23 results impacted by the drop in custom synthesis business Meaningful commercial gains from new opportunities to fructify in FY24 Clearance for Kakinada project awaited Margin improvement is the key factor to be watched Valuation at a premium given muted near-term outlook Divi’s Labs (CMP: Rs 3,300; Market Cap: Rs 87,571 crore) has posted a weak set of numbers, chiefly because of the decline in contribution from custom synthesis and an erosion in margins. While the company is on track with its product...

