Divi’s Labs: Near-term triggers are missing

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Q2 FY23 results impacted by the drop in custom synthesis business Meaningful commercial gains from new opportunities to fructify in FY24 Clearance for Kakinada project awaited Margin improvement is the key factor to be watched Valuation at a premium given muted near-term outlook Divi’s Labs (CMP: Rs 3,300; Market Cap: Rs 87,571 crore) has posted a weak set of numbers, chiefly because of the decline in contribution from custom synthesis and an erosion in margins. While the company is on track with its product...