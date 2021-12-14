MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Data Patterns IPO: High quality, strong earnings growth to reward shareholders

Strong pipeline of orders and a sound business model key positives for Data Patterns

Jitendra Kumar Gupta
December 14, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST
Data Patterns IPO: High quality, strong earnings growth to reward shareholders

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

There is ample scope for companies that work in the defence space and have the appetite for innovation. With the government’s focus on indigenisation, companies now have a larger role play as defence imports will be curbed. (image) Data Patterns, which has come out with an initial public offering (IPO), should thrive in this environment as it has a strong focus on research and innovation. Having an experience of over three decades, the company has developed strong expertise and domain...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Markets set for a reality check from Fed

    Dec 13, 2021 / 04:35 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Fed gets cracking on inflation, Medplus Health IPO, Subros gets well oiled, Lira crisis has a lesson for India, the way ahead on SPR, and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Bedtime story for the markets

    Dec 11, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Is the Buy Every Dip strategy on a borrowed time as central banks stock up ammo to pull back extra liquidity from the market?

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers