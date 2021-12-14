Data Patterns IPO: High quality, strong earnings growth to reward shareholders

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

There is ample scope for companies that work in the defence space and have the appetite for innovation. With the government’s focus on indigenisation, companies now have a larger role play as defence imports will be curbed. (image) Data Patterns, which has come out with an initial public offering (IPO), should thrive in this environment as it has a strong focus on research and innovation. Having an experience of over three decades, the company has developed strong expertise and domain...