CSB Bank – Gold loans add to the glitter

Highlights Robust growth in gold loans, deposit growth healthy Margins maintained at high level Asset quality improves further, credit cost very low Operating expenses rise as bank pursues growth plans Valuations attractive CSB Bank (CMP: Rs 331; Mcap: Rs 5,742 crore) has staged a good comeback post capital infusion and a change in the ownership with Fairfax becoming the single-largest shareholder in 2018. Backed by the strong parentage of the Farifax group, more than adequate capital, relatively better asset quality, and the growth in the...