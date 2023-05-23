English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Crompton Consumer: Leadership changes to drive the next phase of growth

    Revenue growth was in line with expectations in Q4FY23, but profitability lagged owing to competition

    Sachin Pal
    Neha Gupta
    May 23, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST
    Crompton Consumer: Leadership changes to drive the next phase of growth

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Consolidated revenue growth led by the ECD business Weak performance in lighting business Fans business outperformed peers in second half Outstanding net debt of ~Rs 900 crore at the end of Mar-23 Decline in RM prices to support margins Trading at 26 times FY25 estimated earnings Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals  (CMP: Rs 260; Market cap: Rs 16,518 crore) has reported a mixed Q4FY23 performance as revenue growth came in line with expectations but profitability lagged owing to the competitive market environment. However, the March-quarter numbers are...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | When economics collides with geopolitics

      May 22, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: SEBI seeks new law reversing the onus of proof, cracks appear at opposition's p...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers