Crompton Consumer: Leadership changes to drive the next phase of growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Consolidated revenue growth led by the ECD business Weak performance in lighting business Fans business outperformed peers in second half Outstanding net debt of ~Rs 900 crore at the end of Mar-23 Decline in RM prices to support margins Trading at 26 times FY25 estimated earnings Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CMP: Rs 260; Market cap: Rs 16,518 crore) has reported a mixed Q4FY23 performance as revenue growth came in line with expectations but profitability lagged owing to the competitive market environment. However, the March-quarter numbers are...