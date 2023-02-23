English
    CMS Info Systems: Another good quarter, still available at cheap valuation

    CMS has expanded its EBITDA margin in all the quarters this year on a YoY basis. In the 9MFY23, the EBITDA margin grew by 300 basis points over the last year.

    Nitin Sharma
    February 23, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST
    CMS Info Systems maintained its 20 percent YoY revenue growth run rate in Q3FY23 as well and declared results that were above expectations.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights  EBITDA margin at 27.7 percent, lower than Q2 but up 170 bps YoY FY23 capex outlook of Rs 225 crore Order win in ATM security application 20K+ remote monitoring sites live, out of 25K Route compliance of 65 percent by March FY23 Order win of Rs 800 crore in nine months FY23 Attractive valuation at 12.3x of FY24EPS CMS Info Systems (CMP: Rs 286.45; Market capitalisation: Rs 4,419 crore) maintained its 20 percent YoY revenue growth run rate in Q3FY23 as well and declared results that were...

