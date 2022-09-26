Cera Sanitaryware – Quality business at a high price

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Consistency in profits and cash flows Revenues jumped on a favourable base Operating margins benefited from capacity utilisation Demand outlook fairly strong Though valuation appears high, long-term investors can buy on every correction Cera Sanitaryware continues to demonstrate consistency in profits and cash flows quarter after quarter despite the evolving business landscape. Operating performance in Q1 FY23 once again turned out to be healthy owing to the sustained pick-up in consumer demand. The fundamental drivers of growth remain intact and the recent spike in...