English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Cement sector | Structural concerns, cyclical headwinds to hurt investors

    We advise strong caution on UltraTech and Shree Cement as the entry of Adani poses the biggest risk to their market share as well as super-rich valuation

    Sachin Pal
    June 13, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST
    Cement sector | Structural concerns, cyclical headwinds to hurt investors

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    After the covid disruption, the cement sector had a prolific and stupendous run. Majority of companies delivered stellar earnings that represented the largest increase since the beginning of the down cycle in 2018. However, the cyclicality of the sector is fast catching up as things have slowed down considerably in the last couple of quarters. Looking ahead, the sector is likely to remain under pressure. The initial signs of a down cycle are worrying with increased competition is likely...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rain, rain, come again

      Jun 10, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: ICICI Lombard’s distinct edge, market on the horns of a dilemma, what ails infrastructure, the home loan curve and more  

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The Outlook for Growth 

      Jun 11, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      How will the growth trajectory shape up in days ahead? Going by the conflicting signals, there are no easy answers

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers