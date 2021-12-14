Castrol & Gulf Oil: How to bet on these lubricant companies

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Lubricant makers have been finding the going tough because of an increase in oil drainage interval, shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and COVID-induced demand disruption. Castrol (CMP: Rs 125.25; Market Capitalisation: Rs 12,388 crore ) and Gulf Oil (CMP: Rs 489.90; Market Capitalisation: Rs 2,470 crore), the two largest private sector players in the Indian lubricant market, had to weather all these adversities. However, the lifting of lockdown restrictions has triggered a recovery cycle in the sector that appears to be picking up...