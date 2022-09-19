Car safety norms — A tough ride in a price-sensitive market

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights - International safety norms likely to be made mandatory - Implementing the six-airbag rule across variants to jack up cost in a price-sensitive market like India - Wearing seat belts can be made mandatory without much cost - Car manufacturers can implement alarm system for all seat belts Questions are being raised about the safety issues in a car following the untimely demise of former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident. Concerns are deepening as the National...