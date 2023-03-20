English
    Can the Credit Suisse deal lend enough confidence to Fed in fighting inflation?

    High inflation and high interest regime in the longer term would present more complex challenges, not just liquidity

    Anubhav Sahu
    March 20, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST
    Can the Credit Suisse deal lend enough confidence to Fed in fighting inflation?

    Investors are worrying if the financial market instability can tumble into economic instability, which, essentially, puts a screeching brake on growth, spending and hiring

    Highlights Liquidity crisis prevails as intermediaries struggle with high interest-rate regime Central banks may not trade off price stability and financial stability goals Will averting CS crisis lend enough macro stability? Services inflation related to labour market persists High volatility regime; wary about margin for safety While globally, the inflation trajectory is decelerating, it is still way above the comfort levels. The ratcheting up of interest rates by central banks have had its collateral damage. It has taken a toll on various financial intermediaries. There...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers