    Campus Activewear Ltd: Look beyond near-term demand headwinds

    We are bullish on the long-term growth prospects of the sports and athleisure (S&A) footwear industry. CAL, with its sweet price positioning (significant discount to MNC players), would be the preferred choice for the Indian consumers.

    Bharat Gianani
    February 15, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
    Campus Activewear Ltd saw margins recover from the September 2022 quarter lows, and reaching the 20 percent mark.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Margins improve from lows of Q2 Industry demand subdued; expected to recover from beginning of next fiscal To continue to gain market share Margin improvement to sustain Campus Activewear Ltd (CAL: Rs 403; Market cap: Rs 12,279 crore) saw margins recover from the September 2022 quarter lows, and reaching the 20 percent mark. While weak consumer sentiment is affecting demand, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns where CAL has a significant presence, industry demand is expected to revive from FY24 as inflationary...

