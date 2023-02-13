English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Both FES, auto segments shine for M&M

    Supported by new products, strong demand, and lower commodity prices, the company is set on a strong growth path

    Nitin Agrawal
    February 13, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
    Both FES, auto segments shine for M&M

    Our sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation methodology indicates that the M&M stock offers 12 percent upside from the current market price. We advise investors to accumulate the stock on any weakness

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Demand momentum continues in the automotive segment Commodity cost pressure easing Tractor segment outlook positive due to normal monsoon Automotive segment continues to have strong order book New products to aid growth SOTP valuation indicates upside potential Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) (CMP: Rs 1,365; M cap: Rs 1.7 lakh crore) has posted a strong set of numbers in Q3 FY23, driven by the farm equipment segment (FEM) and a correction in raw material prices. The auto segment also did well with a healthy order book. The...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Pakistan’s worsening economic crisis and the geopolitical muddle

      Feb 10, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: How markets interpret MPC's latest rate revision, Big Tech battle for chatbot s...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing? 

      Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

      Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers