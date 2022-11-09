Blue Star Q2 leaves its peers behind

Blue Star: SBI Funds Management picks additional 0.28% stake in Blue Star. SBI Funds Management bought 2.67 lakh equity shares or 0.28% stake in the company via open market transactions on September 2. With this, its shareholding in the company rose to 7.51%, up from 7.24% earlier.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Broad-based revenue growth across segments in Q2 EBITDA margins were down 30bps YoY Order inflows gathered pace in Q2 Sustained traction in EMP business Trades 39 times FY24 earnings Blue Star’s Q2 FY23 performance was relatively stronger than its peers. While margins were moderately impacted in the quarter gone by, several optimisation measures should drive recovery in H2. Quarterly results snapshot (image) Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1,576 crore, an increase of 27 percent year on year (YoY), driven by broad-based growth across segments....