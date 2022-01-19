MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Bhansali Engineering: Margins likely to moderate further; valuation fair

Bhansali looks to step up the overall ABS capacity to 200,000 tonnes from the current 137,000 tonnes, with a capex of Rs 500 crore

Anubhav Sahu
January 19, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
Bhansali Engineering: Margins likely to moderate further; valuation fair

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Bhansali Engineering Polymer Ltd (BEPL; CMP: Rs 150; Market Cap: Rs 2,496 crore), a key player in the duopolistic market of ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) in India, has posted a weak set of numbers for Q3FY22. Its sequential top line decreased by 9 percent and the EBITDA slumped by 40 percent. While, directionally, such a trend was expected, the quantum was more than anticipated. The top line growth in the recent past has been a function of better realisations and...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Deal pipeline is buzzing, is there a jarring note?

    Jan 18, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Demand worries for UltraTech, SME IPOs the talk of the town, infra in a sweet spot, the margin call and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Advance GDP data show a K-shaped recovery

    Jan 8, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

    The biggest takeaway from the advance estimates is the weakness in private consumption. For the second half of FY22, the growth in private consumption is expected to be a mere 1.8%

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers