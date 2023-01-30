Bajaj Finance Q3 strong, expansion strategy to support growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights All-round performance in Q3 FY23 Robust loan growth, asset quality improves Operating expenses rises Digital journey to be completed by March’23 As part of a long-term strategy, plans to enter new segments Valuation reasonable considering digital success Bajaj Finance (BFL; CMP: Rs 6,060; MCAP: Rs 366,651 crore) has reported strong earnings in the third quarter of the current fiscal (Q3 FY23). The non-bank lender’s net profit increased 40 percent year on year (YoY) in Q3 FY23. Robust growth in assets, better asset quality, and a...