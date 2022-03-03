Automakers still stuck in slow lane

The automobile industry continued to remain weak in February 2022. Segments that are focused on the rural sector, such as two-wheelers and tractors, were the worst performers, while the economy-facing segments, such as commercial vehicles (CVs) and three-wheelers, did very well and registered strong growth both on month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Moreover, there’s a slight uptick in passenger vehicles (PV) as the availability of semiconductor chips improved. Within the PV segment, one emerging trend is the acceptance of...