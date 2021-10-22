Asian Paints: Margins take a knock in Q2 as cost pressures bite

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Q2 FY22 earnings of Asian Paints has turned out to be a mixed bag. Though the company delivered a stellar volume growth in the domestic decorative business, margins hit a multi-quarter low as steep cost inflation led to a sharp contraction in operating margins. Key result highlights Quarterly revenues jumped 33 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,096 crore, led by a 34 percent volume growth in the domestic decorative business. However, the EBITDA (earnings before interest,...