Angel Broking vs ICICI Securities: Which stock should investors bet on?

History suggests that big crises upend the existing business order and create a paradigm shift. This is exactly the case with the broking industry. The outbreak of the pandemic has brought about a significant change in the pecking order in the broking industry. Angel Broking (CMP: Rs 1,208; M Cap: Rs 9,973 crore) has moved ahead of ICICI Securities (CMP: Rs 726; M Cap: Rs 23,419 crore) and has grown into the third- largest broker with more active clients than...