Ami Organics: Multiple growth levers coming to the fore

chemicals

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Multi-year contract with Fermion expands for more advanced intermediates Electrolyte additive business benefits from de-risking of China based supply chain Ankleshwar capex to multiply pharma products capacity by Q4 Pricey valuation but justified by strong growth levers The stock price of Ami Organics (CMP: Rs 1,188; Market Cap: Rs 4,333 crore) has moved up 32 percent since our last recommendation note in March this year. This is despite the pick-up in China dumping that is weighing on the entire chemical sector. The company is...