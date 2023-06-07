English
    Ami Organics: Multiple growth levers coming to the fore

    Dominant presence in a few of the pharma intermediates and the emerging op-portunities in chemical applications are key growth drivers

    Anubhav Sahu
    June 07, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Multi-year contract with Fermion expands for more advanced intermediates Electrolyte additive business benefits from de-risking of China based supply chain Ankleshwar capex to multiply pharma products capacity by Q4 Pricey valuation but justified by strong growth levers The stock price of Ami Organics (CMP: Rs 1,188; Market Cap: Rs 4,333 crore) has moved up 32 percent since our last recommendation note in March this year. This is despite the pick-up in China dumping that is weighing on the entire chemical sector. The company is...

