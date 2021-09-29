MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Aditya Birla AMC IPO: Should investors subscribe?

ABSL AMC has retained the fourth position in terms of quarterly average AUM (excluding ETFs) since September 2011

Neha Dave
September 29, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST
Aditya Birla AMC IPO: Should investors subscribe?

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC’s initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 2,768 crore is opening for subscription today. The issue entirely consists of an offer for sale (OFS) from the promoters -- Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life AMC (global asset manager). Given the current euphoria in the primary market, the issue is likely to pull in a large number of investors and may even see listing gains. But the reason to consider the IPO is not just the listing...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India an outlier amid global growth pangs

    Sep 28, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: How hot is India’s job market, Dabur and Marico cross swords, the Green Pivot, GuruSpeak, Chart of the Day and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers