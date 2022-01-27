Adani Wilmar: Will Fortune smile on investors?

Adani Wilmar IPO

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Adani Wilmar (AWL) — a joint venture between the Adani group and the Wilmar group of Singapore that was incorporated in 1999 — is hitting the primary market today (January 27), with an issue size of Rs 3600 crore. More than half of the issue proceeds will be spent on capex, while a sizeable portion will be used to repay debt. AWL’s portfolio of products consists of three broad categories — edible oil (82 percent of revenues), packaged foods and...