ACC: Inflationary pressures wreak havoc on September quarter margins

Highlights Cement volumes grew 4 percent in Q3 Operating margins came in at 0.4 percent Demand remains stable despite macro headwinds Coal prices are just shy of their record peak Adani group has chalked out an aggressive expansion plan Cement manufacturer ACC’s September-quarter results came as a negative surprise as headwinds on the cost front took a severe toll on margins and resulted in a net loss. While the management is optimistic about the near-term outlook with operations returning to normal, the company's margin profile...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | ‘There is great disorder under Heaven, the situation is excellent’
Oct 17, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India looks to continue its relative outperformance, issue of monetary tightening divides RBI MPC, the history of political splits and symbols, India and UK need to sort out trade issues, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How did we get into this mess?
Oct 15, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
Economic paradigm shifts are marked by great upheavals. Is it time for India to hold all the levers?Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers