    A dismal fourth quarter for UPL

    Improvement in industry dynamics and continued efforts to reduce debt level will be key to growth

    Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani
    May 09, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST
    UPL

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Weak fourth quarter Higher channel inventory and pricing pressure impacted margins FY24 performance to be driven by volumes Working capital management and debt reduction need to be monitored UPL Ltd (UPLL; CMP: Rs 715; M Cap: Rs 53,698 crore) has posted dismal Q4FY23 results, which overshadowed its 9M performance, thereby leading to a 320 bps/110 bps decline in gross/EBITDA margin, respectively. High channel inventory, subdued volumes, and normalising raw material prices has put pressure on agrochemical companies. UPL was able to generate growth in...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers