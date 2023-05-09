A dismal fourth quarter for UPL

Highlights Weak fourth quarter Higher channel inventory and pricing pressure impacted margins FY24 performance to be driven by volumes Working capital management and debt reduction need to be monitored UPL Ltd (UPLL; CMP: Rs 715; M Cap: Rs 53,698 crore) has posted dismal Q4FY23 results, which overshadowed its 9M performance, thereby leading to a 320 bps/110 bps decline in gross/EBITDA margin, respectively. High channel inventory, subdued volumes, and normalising raw material prices has put pressure on agrochemical companies. UPL was able to generate growth in...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The credit angle to a rural slowdown
May 8, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Sugar price pushes global food inflation up, deposits in US banks decline, Russ...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers