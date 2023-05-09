A dismal fourth quarter for UPL

UPL

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Weak fourth quarter Higher channel inventory and pricing pressure impacted margins FY24 performance to be driven by volumes Working capital management and debt reduction need to be monitored UPL Ltd (UPLL; CMP: Rs 715; M Cap: Rs 53,698 crore) has posted dismal Q4FY23 results, which overshadowed its 9M performance, thereby leading to a 320 bps/110 bps decline in gross/EBITDA margin, respectively. High channel inventory, subdued volumes, and normalising raw material prices has put pressure on agrochemical companies. UPL was able to generate growth in...