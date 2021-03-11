English
Last Updated : March 11, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What's happening with global markets?

    stocks_shutterstock_534465133
    The Dow touched a record high, following a bump in US stocks. This was on the back of data revealing that underlying consumer prices remained tepid last month, which eased concerns about a spike in inflation. Read here to know how the market performed.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    How will the European Central Bank respond to the fast-evolving global dynamics in the wake of the pandemic? It is due to take render a decision today.
    Tomorrow:

    Speciality chemicals firm Anupam Rasayan India is set to launch its 760 crore IPO.

  • Big Story

    Kalyan Jewellers gears up for an IPO

    Jewellery maker Kalyan Jewellers, which is backed by Warburg Pincus, is gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO) on March 16. In a country that holds the largest consumer base for gold, an IPO of this kind would be the first, if the plans take fruition. In the last one month, the shares of listed peers of the jewellery maker like Vaibhav Global and PC Jewellers have risen by 29 percent and 10 percent, respectively. What would be the impact of Kalyan Jewellery's IPO then? Read here to find out.

  • Business

    Why is Aditya Birla interested in High Fashion?

  • Coronavirus Check

    Pfizer wants to enter India, with some conditions

    Pfizer Inc has told the Indian government it is willing to make its vaccine candidate locally: under some conditions. It will only do so if it is guaranteed faster regulatory clearance and freedom on pricing and exports. Will the candidate find its way onto Indian soil? Read here to know more.

  • Politics

    Khattar says 75 percent reservation for private-sector jobs

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar clarified that his government’s decision to reserve 75 percent of jobs in the private sector to locals will apply only for non-technical fields. Read here to know why experts like Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice president, TeamLease Services, told Moneycontrol that this will kill the institution of ‘One India’.

  • Tailpiece

    On Writing Well

    Being able to piece sentences together with ease is not a simple task. That's maybe why it’s such an important part of how some of the world’s largest companies work. In this piece, Jayadevan PK talks about how writing invokes much-needed clarity and gives readers tips on how to truly become a wordsmith.

tags

Must Listen

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

