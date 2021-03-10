English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Tata Motors secures Delhi HC stay on delisting of Nexon EV

DTC’s decision to remove the subsidies was based on a complaint by an alleged owner of the vehicle who claimed that his Nexon EV was delivering a mileage much less than indicated by Tata Motors.

Moneycontrol News
March 10, 2021 / 09:52 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Delhi High Court granted interim relief to Tata Motors by directing a stay against the delisting of the Nexon EV by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

“The Honourable Delhi High Court has issued notice on our writ and granted interim relief by directing a stay against the delisting of Nexon EV from Delhi Government’s eligible list of vehicles. The Honourable High Court has granted time to the Delhi Government to file counter affidavit in the matter”, a Tata Motors spokesperson said.

The Mumbai-based company had challenged the AAP government’s decision to withdraw Rs 300,000 subsidy to the Nexon EV. DTC’s decision to remove the subsidies was based on a complaint by an alleged owner of the vehicle who claimed that his Nexon EV was delivering a mileage much less than indicated by Tata Motors.

The delisting of the Nexon EV pushed its on-road retail price to Rs 1,616,393. With the subsidy, the on-road price of the SUV would be Rs 1,325,893. The suspension was with effect from March 1, 2021, the day when the Delhi government announced the order.

The Nexon EV has clocked cumulative sales of more than 3,000 units since its launch in January 2020 and is already the highest-selling electric car in India. Tata Motors did not specify the number of Nexon EV units it sells in Delhi. The Delhi government subsidy, however, is the highest in India, making it a very lucrative market.

Close

Related stories

There is also a subsidy of Rs 300,000 offered by the central government under the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) scheme. This subsidy though can be availed only if the Nexon will be used for commercial purposes.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Tata Motors #Technology
first published: Mar 10, 2021 09:52 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.