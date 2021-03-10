Google celebrates Chrome OS 10th birthday with the addition of new features

Google is celebrating the 10th birthday of Chrome OS with the introduction of a major update to the operating system, which brings new features. Some of these features include improved interoperability and Wi-Fi sharing with Android phones as well as some features to improve the productivity experience.

Phone Hub is a new shortcut on the taskbar that brings key capabilities from your Android phone to your Chromebook. The feature will allow users to respond to messages, check battery life, turn on the hotspot, and more on your smartphone from the Chromebook. It also shows Chrome browser tabs last opened on the Android phone.

Wi-Fi Sync has been expanded to support more devices so long as the smartphone already has the Wi-Fi password. Google also confirmed that Nearby Share would be coming to Chrome OS in the coming months. Clipboard has also been updated, allowing the Chromebook to save the last five items copied so you can easily paste any or all to a new page without needing to switch between windows.

A Screen Capture tool has also been added that supports both screen recordings and stills. The new recordings will be displayed in a new location called “Tote”, where users will be able to see screenshots, downloads, and files. The process of adding a child’s school account to the device has also been simplified.

Intel also celebrated the 10th anniversary of Chromebooks, highlighting its ongoing partnership with Google. Intel said in a release, “Since the first device was introduced in 2011, an entire ecosystem has evolved and more than 100 million Chromebooks have made their way into the world for students and educators, general consumers and businesses.”

Intel has worked with Google and several OEMs to enable over 100 Intel-based Chromebook designs and drive new areas of innovation. Chris Walker, Intel Corporate VP and GM of Mobile Client Platforms said, “Intel and Google share a vision for delivering the computing experiences that matter most to people.”