    Last Updated : August 08, 2023 / 06:13 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market buzz-

      FTSE to implement upweight of HDFC Bank in three tranches starting September

      The revised free float of HDFC Bank, as a consequence of its merger with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), will be implemented in three tranches starting from September 2023 onwards, FTSE Russell said in a notification issued on August 7. Read more here

    • Watch Out-

      Take a look at the key events:

      Today:

    • Big Story-

      Data protection bill passed by Lok Sabha, next stop Rajya Sabha

      Amid protests, the Lok Sabha on August 7 passed the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill with a voice vote, bringing India a step closer to its first law that establishes how private or government entities can use or process citizens' data. Read more here

    • Auto-

      Citroen's SUV C3 Aircross: A closer look

      The midsize SUV C3 Aircross was unveiled in April and will start bookings in September with expected deliveries in October. Read more here

    • YourMoney-

      Individual investors repose faith in MFs despite tough markets in FY23: SEBI report

      The share of individual investors, which include both retail and high net worth individuals (HNI), rose to 55 percent in the total assets of the mutual fund industry during financial year 2022-23, driven by continuous growth of systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts. Read more here

    • Tech Tattle-

      PB Fintech sharply narrows loss to Rs 12 crore, operational income up 32% in June quarter

      PB Fintech, the parent company of insurance aggregator Policybazaar, reported a sharp contraction in its consolidated loss at Rs 12 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, dramatic reduction from Rs 204 crore loss it reported during the first quarter of last year. Read more here

    • Tailpiece -

      8-year-old boy instigates black widow spider to bite him in hopes of becoming Spider-man

      An eight-year-old Spider-Man enthusiast deliberately provoked a highly-venomous black widow spider into biting his hand in an attempt to get superpowers. The incident happened last month in the village of Vichuloma in Bolivia raising concerns about the impact of movies and pop culture on young children. Read more here

