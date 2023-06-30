Market Buzz

Nifty bulls unlikely to rest after breakout. Bet on these 3 stocks for good returns

Over the past few weeks, the Nifty50 index has repeatedly tested the resistance range of 18,880-18,887 levels and remained confined to a narrow consolidation range. However, there has been a recent upward gap and a breakout above the previous high, signaling that the upward momentum is here to sustain. More here