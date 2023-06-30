English
    • Market Buzz

      Nifty bulls unlikely to rest after breakout. Bet on these 3 stocks for good returns

      Over the past few weeks, the Nifty50 index has repeatedly tested the resistance range of 18,880-18,887 levels and remained confined to a narrow consolidation range. However, there has been a recent upward gap and a breakout above the previous high, signaling that the upward momentum is here to sustain. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today:
      Wipro buyback closing date
      Ideaforge Technology IPO: Last day for subscription
      Last date to link PAN-Aadhaar
      Launch of PKH Ventures IPO
      DDA may open online registration for 5,500 flats
      Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam 2023 results to be declared
      CUET PG examTomorrow:
      Likely merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank
      Mumbai's BMC to impose 10% water cut due to delayed monsoon
      Amarnath Yatra 2023 pilgrimage to commence
      PM Modi to visit Shahdol in MP to take part in various programmes
      Australia new visa rules to be applicable for Indian students

    • Big Story

      Volatility expected in near-term on customer spending: TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran

      Even as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) remains resilient, the IT services major will see volatility in demand in the near term across different markets and customer spending, said chairman N Chandrasekaran, at a time when macroeconomic challenges are making the business environment tougher for IT services companies globally. More here

    • Your Money

      Free lounge visit, air miles is fine. But how do credit cards make money?

      Have you ever wondered how credit card companies make money? They offer you a credit card, and you use it for your purchases, paying your bill on time. Let's delve into some intriguing questions about the credit card business and find the answers. More here

    • Byju's Turmoil

      Byju's not just my work, my life: Founder Raveendran writes to employees

      Byju Raveendran, the embattled founder of India's most valued startup Byju’s, struck an emotional note in an email to employees, as he sought to reassure them amid escalating crises in the last few weeks. More here

    • Auto

      Ashok Leyland expects 8-10% growth in commercial vehicles this fiscal

      Ashok Leyland, the flagship Hinduja company, expects the domestic commercial vehicle industry to grow by 8-10 per cent this fiscal because of record government infrastructure spending, strong replacement demand and a healthy traction from core industries such as steel, cement and mining. More here

    • Tailpiece

      All about aspartame, the artificial sweetener in Coca-Cola under scrutiny over cancer concerns

      Aspartame is one of the most popular non-nutritive sweeteners (NNS) in the market and is even used in products labelled as diet, sugar-free, no or low calorie and zero sugar, as per Healthline. More here

