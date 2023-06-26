English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : June 26, 2023 / 05:56 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      PM Modi's visit to US historic; redefined India-US ties: FM Sitharaman

      Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 25 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to a joint session of the US Congress was a significant event and his visit saw both India and the US redefine their partnership and established steps that would result in "greater realisation of national goals." Read here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
      360 ONE Asset flexicap fund NFO subscription last day
      Ideaforge Technologies IPO, Pentagon Rubber IPO to open
      Last day to apply for higher pension under Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS)
      SAT to review Zee Entertainment promoterss' plea challenging Sebi order
      YouTube to bid farewell to its Stories feature
      Toyota next gen C-HR debut
      Realme to launch next Narzo phone in India
      Vivo X90s launch in China
      Vivo Y36 4G launch in IndiaTomorrow
      International MSME day
      HAL board to consider stock split
      Client DLM IPO to open
      Essen Speciality Films IPO subscription last day
      Sexual harassment case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh to be heard by Delhi court
      PM Modi to flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains
      PM Modi’s road show in Bhopal
      ICC to disclose 2023 World Cup schedule
      New PCB chairman to be elected
      Asian Kabaddi Championship begins in Busan, South Korea

    • Market Buzz

      Markets may face volatility in holiday-shortened week; global cues to drive momentum: Analysts

      Stock markets may face volatility in a holiday-shortened week ahead amid the scheduled monthly expiry of derivatives contracts, besides global trends will continue to influence trading at the benchmark indices, analysts said. Read here.

    • IPO Watch

      Exclusive: 3rd Time Lucky? Senco Gold to file papers for Rs 400 cr IPO

      For the third time now, Kolkata-based jewellery player Senco Gold will file papers with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 400 crore, a person familiar with the development told Moneycontrol. Read details here.

    • Your Money

      LIC launches Dhan Vriddhi, a single premium guaranteed endowment policy

      The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the launch of Dhan Vriddhi, a single premium, non-participating endowment plan. It is a close-ended guaranteed returns policy, which will remain open for purchase until September 30, 2023. The LIC policyholder can choose between sum assured options of 1.25 times (option 1) or 10 times (option 2) the premium amount, with the minimum sum assured being Rs 1.25 lakh. More details here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023) review: Proving that gaming laptops can be portable

      The Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023) is a stylish gaming laptop that combines gaming with portability in a lightweight form factor. Get details here.

    • Tail Piece

      When Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra had to hail an Uber ride

      It’s hard to imagine two billionaires, among India’s wealthiest people, travelling in an Uber – but that’s exactly what Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra had to do recently in the US. Read details here.

