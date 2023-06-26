Last Updated : June 26, 2023 / 05:56 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Big Story
PM Modi's visit to US historic; redefined India-US ties: FM Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 25 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to a joint session of the US Congress was a significant event and his visit saw both India and the US redefine their partnership and established steps that would result in "greater realisation of national goals." Read here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
360 ONE Asset flexicap fund NFO subscription last day
Ideaforge Technologies IPO, Pentagon Rubber IPO to open
Last day to apply for higher pension under Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS)
SAT to review Zee Entertainment promoterss' plea challenging Sebi order
YouTube to bid farewell to its Stories feature
Toyota next gen C-HR debut
Realme to launch next Narzo phone in India
Vivo X90s launch in China
Vivo Y36 4G launch in IndiaTomorrow
International MSME day
HAL board to consider stock split
Client DLM IPO to open
Essen Speciality Films IPO subscription last day
Sexual harassment case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh to be heard by Delhi court
PM Modi to flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains
PM Modi’s road show in Bhopal
ICC to disclose 2023 World Cup schedule
New PCB chairman to be elected
Asian Kabaddi Championship begins in Busan, South Korea
Market Buzz
Markets may face volatility in holiday-shortened week; global cues to drive momentum: Analysts
Stock markets may face volatility in a holiday-shortened week ahead amid the scheduled monthly expiry of derivatives contracts, besides global trends will continue to influence trading at the benchmark indices, analysts said. Read here.
IPO Watch
Exclusive: 3rd Time Lucky? Senco Gold to file papers for Rs 400 cr IPO
For the third time now, Kolkata-based jewellery player Senco Gold will file papers with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 400 crore, a person familiar with the development told Moneycontrol. Read details here.
Your Money
LIC launches Dhan Vriddhi, a single premium guaranteed endowment policy
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the launch of Dhan Vriddhi, a single premium, non-participating endowment plan. It is a close-ended guaranteed returns policy, which will remain open for purchase until September 30, 2023. The LIC policyholder can choose between sum assured options of 1.25 times (option 1) or 10 times (option 2) the premium amount, with the minimum sum assured being Rs 1.25 lakh. More details here.
Tech Tattle
Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023) review: Proving that gaming laptops can be portable
The Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023) is a stylish gaming laptop that combines gaming with portability in a lightweight form factor. Get details here.
Tail Piece
When Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra had to hail an Uber ride
It’s hard to imagine two billionaires, among India’s wealthiest people, travelling in an Uber – but that’s exactly what Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra had to do recently in the US. Read details here.
