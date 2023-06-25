When Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra had to hail an Uber ride

Anand Mahindra takes a selife with RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani and NASA astronaut Sunita Williams (Image credit: @anandmahindra/Twitter)

It’s hard to imagine two billionaires, among India’s wealthiest people, travelling in an Uber – but that’s exactly what Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra had to do recently in the US.

The Reliance Industries chairman and the head of Mahindra Group were in Washington DC to attend a State Dinner held in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After Thursday night’s State Dinner, Anand Mahindra and Mukesh Ambani joined the likes of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook in the East Room of the White House on Friday for a India-US Hi-Tech Handshake meeting.

However, Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra, while engaged in a conversation with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and 3rdiTech co-founder Vrinda Kapoor, lost track of time and missed the shuttle that was supposed to take them to their next lunch engagement.

They were therefore trying to hail an Uber when they ran into NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who was also part of the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake meeting. The result of this run-in was a powerful selfie which Mahindra shared on Twitter while relating the incident.

“I suppose this was what they would call a ‘Washington moment.’ After the tech handshake meeting yesterday, Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor & I were continuing a conversation with the Secretary of Commerce & missed the group shuttle bus to the next lunch engagement,” wrote Anand Mahindra. “We were trying to call an Uber when we ran into NASA astronaut Sunita Williams. Time for a selfie & we also asked if we could hitch a ride on her space shuttle instead of an Uber…”

The power-packed selfie has collected over 11,000 ‘likes’ in less than an hour of being posted online.

Great personalities and the pride of India in one frame.

Proud Indian Selfie

A Washington moment indeed, what an honor for @Uber to have the greatest sons of hitching a ride with them

Anand Mahindra had earlier also shared a selfie with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman that was taken during the Hi Tech Handshake meeting. He said that he and Altman discussed the ‘challenge’ that Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani had accepted.

